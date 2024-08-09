AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.45

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 147255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

AUO Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

AUO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

