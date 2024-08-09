Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.24 and last traded at C$9.14. Approximately 1,100,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,272,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.11.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.53.

Aurora Cannabis last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.38. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$67.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

