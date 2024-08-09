Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.10. 158,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $269.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.