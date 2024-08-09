Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $21.36 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.36 or 0.00035815 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.44 billion and approximately $301.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,439,783 coins and its circulating supply is 395,093,413 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

