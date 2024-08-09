Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

