Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

CAR traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 454,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,990. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $235.64. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

