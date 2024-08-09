AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 349.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $91,355.38 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for about $899.30 or 0.01483677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

