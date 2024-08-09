Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $700.28 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $700.28 million and $33.13 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00007827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,447,556 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,438,244.30447754 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.76580853 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $32,408,711.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

