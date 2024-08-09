Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.00. The company had a trading volume of 997,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.51. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $371.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

