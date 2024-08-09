Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Sells $4,022,488.14 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. 428,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,726. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

