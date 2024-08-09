Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $652-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.67 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.360 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,384. Azenta has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

