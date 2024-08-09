Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Azul Stock Performance

NYSE AZUL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 10.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

