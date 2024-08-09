B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Parks & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parks & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for United Parks & Resorts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $47.02 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.