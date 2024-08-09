B. Riley Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $45.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 259.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $8,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

