B. Riley Cuts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $95.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $85.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

