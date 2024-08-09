B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everi

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,399.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,043 shares of company stock valued at $344,022. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Everi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.