B. Riley Trims Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Target Price to $26.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CARS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday.

Cars.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 486,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.21. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,619 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cars.com by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

