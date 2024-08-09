B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.62. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 3,545,267 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

B2Gold Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. B2Gold's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after purchasing an additional 856,269 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,360,000 after buying an additional 16,011,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 1,178,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,125,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

