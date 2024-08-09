Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $210.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

