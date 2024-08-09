Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.48. 93,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,168. The company has a market cap of $999.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

