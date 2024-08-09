Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $994.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

