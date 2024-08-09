Baird R W Downgrades Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) to Hold

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vestis from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Get Vestis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vestis

Vestis Stock Up 0.4 %

VSTS opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,352,171.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 318,454 shares of company stock worth $3,907,102 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $48,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.