Baird R W Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Hold

Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $61.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 64.36%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

