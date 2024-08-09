Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 368,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

