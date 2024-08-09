Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
- About the Markup Calculator
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.