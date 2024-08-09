Bank of America Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $260.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $224.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.