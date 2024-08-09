Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.09. 15,563,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 39,530,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 622.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 709,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 610,977 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,553,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

