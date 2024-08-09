Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Trading Up 3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.30. 12,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 7,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.26.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.
