Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.29.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$111.96. 1,951,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,797. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.66.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

