Barclays Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $19.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after buying an additional 597,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Tronox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Tronox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,426,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

