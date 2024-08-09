Barclays Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $82.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHD. HSBC upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

