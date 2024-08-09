Barclays Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $31.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 110,670 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

