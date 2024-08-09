Barclays Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $7.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.69 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $439.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after buying an additional 572,396 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BigCommerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

