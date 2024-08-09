Barclays Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $155.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.79. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

