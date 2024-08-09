Barclays Raises Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target to $17.00

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

SHC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 309,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

