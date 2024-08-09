Barclays Trims Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price to $147.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $193.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.31.

NYSE GTLS traded down $7.44 on Tuesday, reaching $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,492. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

