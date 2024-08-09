Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.86 and traded as low as $15.73. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 11,412 shares trading hands.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

