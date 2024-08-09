Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.86 and traded as low as $15.73. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 11,412 shares trading hands.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 1.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.
Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
