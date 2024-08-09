Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.38. 2,877,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,679,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

