Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.67.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 370,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.