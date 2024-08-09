Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $753.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Koppers has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

