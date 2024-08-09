Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Up 5.8%

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 57,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 62,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Base Carbon Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.

