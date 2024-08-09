Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 1,404,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.