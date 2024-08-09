Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,379. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.