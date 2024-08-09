Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,379. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.