Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.010 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 3,892,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

