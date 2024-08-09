Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.930-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3 billion-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.1 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.93-3.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 3,892,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

