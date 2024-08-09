Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Trading Down 1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €73.75 ($81.04) and last traded at €74.00 ($81.32). 73,799 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.75 ($82.14).
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.67.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
