BDF Gestion Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of BDF Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $8,261,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,822,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,174 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,343 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,613,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,416,703. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.