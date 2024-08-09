BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 3,515 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $818.88. The stock had a trading volume of 365,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,032. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $773.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $871.71.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

