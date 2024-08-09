BDF Gestion Invests $3.53 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.70 on Friday, hitting $524.73. The stock had a trading volume of 851,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

