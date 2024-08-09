BDF Gestion Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 102,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 5,488,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,222. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

