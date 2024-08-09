BDF Gestion Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,234 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %
Adobe stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
