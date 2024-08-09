BDF Gestion Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,234 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Adobe stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.